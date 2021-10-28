WFP Bangladesh | Rohingya Refugee Response Situation Report #54 - September 2021

In Numbers

Highlights

On 9 September, most restrictions in the camps were lifted, and UN agencies and partners have since been permitted to host trainings with up to 15 people following COVID-19 protocols.

Under Self-Reliance, WFP launched its new disability and age inclusion project targeting 300 refugees.

Primary and secondary schools reopened on 12 September, enabling WFP to resume on-site biscuit distributions in the host community.

In the camps, learning centres began reopening on 22 September.

WFP distributed fortified biscuits to refugee students door-to-door as it prepared to resume learning centre distributions from October.