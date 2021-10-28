Bangladesh + 1 more
WFP Bangladesh | Rohingya Refugee Response Situation Report #54 - September 2021
In Numbers
869,000 Rohingya refugees assisted
165,425 Bangladeshis supported in the host community
Highlights
On 9 September, most restrictions in the camps were lifted, and UN agencies and partners have since been permitted to host trainings with up to 15 people following COVID-19 protocols.
Under Self-Reliance, WFP launched its new disability and age inclusion project targeting 300 refugees.
Primary and secondary schools reopened on 12 September, enabling WFP to resume on-site biscuit distributions in the host community.
In the camps, learning centres began reopening on 22 September.
WFP distributed fortified biscuits to refugee students door-to-door as it prepared to resume learning centre distributions from October.
WFP continued its one-time cash distribution to around 100,000 of the most vulnerable Bangladeshi households in Cox’s Bazar district. This Special Support for Host Communities programme is assisting households most severely affected by the COVID-19 crisis and supports the Government’s overall pandemic response.