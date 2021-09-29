WFP Bangladesh | Rohingya Refugee Response Situation Report #53 - August 2021

In Numbers

867,000 Rohingya refugees assisted

113,392 Bangladeshis supported in the host community

Highlights

August 25 marked four years since more than 700,000 people fled violence in Myanmar to Bangladesh. WFP has supported refugees and host communities with life-saving and life-changing assistance.

As part of the 2021 Special Support for Host Communities programme,

WFP began a one-time cash distribution to 100,000 of the most vulnerable Bangladeshi households in Cox’s Bazar district. The assistance will help families disproportionately affected by the COVID19 crisis in all eight sub-districts and support the Government’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 crisis.

WFP opened three new Fresh Food Corners (FFCs) bringing the total to 19. Live fish and chicken were available at 15 FFCs, one more than in the previous month.

In phase one of the Government’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign, 36,900 refugees aged over 55 (86 percent of the target) were vaccinated from 10-23 August.