WFP Bangladesh | Rohingya Refugee Response Situation Report #52 - July 2021

In Numbers July 2021

844,122 Rohingya refugees assisted

90,173 Bangladeshis supported in the host community

Highlights

• WFP opened one new e-voucher outlet in July bringing the total to 22 e-voucher outlets.

• Live fish and chicken have been added to one more Fresh Food Corners (FFCs); 14 out of 16 FFCs now offer live fish and chicken.

• During the recent monsoon flash flooding in July, WFP provided rapid response support to 4,465 households through 4,465 cartons of fortified biscuits. WFP also distributed 92,536 hot meals as of 31 July.

• To support the flood response, WFP provided 10,000 sandbags to be used to prevent landslides in the camps.

Situation Update

• A strict nationwide lockdown was imposed from 23 July to 10 August amidst growing COVID-19 cases. As of 31 July, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported 26,336 positive COVID-19 cases in the host community and 4,762 in the camps. WFP’s lifesaving food assistance, retail and nutrition activities continued, complying with government restrictions.

• The Government of Bangladesh announced its decision to start a vaccination campaign in the camps. The first phase will include refugees above the age of 55 along with community leaders and volunteers above the age of 18.

• On 27 July, heavy monsoon rainfall in Cox’s Bazar led to flash floods, waterlogging and landslides across the refugee camps. As a result of the rains, approximately 13,000 refugees (2,740 households) required immediate assistance, as well as 150 members of the host community.