WFP Bangladesh | Rohingya Refugee Response Situation Report #51 - June 2021

In Numbers | June 2021

865,308 Rohingya refugees assisted

138,581 Bangladeshis supported in the host community

Highlights

• WFP opened one new Fresh Food Corner (FFC) where refugees can access fresh produce.

• WFP re-introduced live chicken and fish in three additional FFCs; 13 outlets now offer these items.

• A new saline-resistant agriculture project was launched in Teknaf targeting 500 beneficiaries.

• WFP opened a shop in Cox’s Bazar to sell handicrafts, such as stools, pottery, beadwork, textiles, woven bamboo mats and baskets, made by the beneficiaries under the livelihoods programme.

Situation Update

• The nationwide lockdown continued with a stricter lockdown imposed from 28 June amidst growing COVID-19 cases. WFP’s lifesaving food assistance, retail and nutrition activities continues, complying with government restrictions.

• As of 27 June, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported 10,181 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 106 deaths in the host community and 1,731 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths in the camps.

• Due to rainfall-induced landslides, 200 host community families in the Teknaf area of Cox’s Bazar were displaced or proactively evacuated from their homes, and received WFP rapid food assistance; Two refugees died from separate landslides in the Rohingya camps in Ukhiya and Teknaf.