WFP Bangladesh | Rohingya Refugee Response Situation Report #50 - May 2021

In Numbers | May 2021

862,875 Rohingya refugees assisted

143,545 Bangladeshis supported in the host community

Highlights

From 1 May, WFP increased the General Food Assistance (GFA) value from US$ 11 to US$ 12, aligning with food price inflation and increased vulnerability identified in the Refugee Influx Emergency Vulnerability Assessment (REVA-4) released in April 2021. The value increase will allow beneficiaries to access the same quantity of food as previously.

WFP re-introduced live fish and chicken in eight additional Fresh Food Corners; ten outlets now offer these popular items.

WFP expanded its livelihoods programme to Moheskhali, Pekua and Kutubdia with 14,097 new host community women supported with monthly subsistence allowances and training.