WFP Bangladesh | Rohingya Refugee Response Situation Report #50 - May 2021
In Numbers | May 2021
862,875 Rohingya refugees assisted
143,545 Bangladeshis supported in the host community
Highlights
From 1 May, WFP increased the General Food Assistance (GFA) value from US$ 11 to US$ 12, aligning with food price inflation and increased vulnerability identified in the Refugee Influx Emergency Vulnerability Assessment (REVA-4) released in April 2021. The value increase will allow beneficiaries to access the same quantity of food as previously.
WFP re-introduced live fish and chicken in eight additional Fresh Food Corners; ten outlets now offer these popular items.
WFP expanded its livelihoods programme to Moheskhali, Pekua and Kutubdia with 14,097 new host community women supported with monthly subsistence allowances and training.
The 2021 Joint Response Plan (JRP) for the Rohingya Refugee crisis was launched. The plan outlines the needs of Rohingya refugees and their host communities, plus United Nations and NGO partner operations under the leadership of the Government of Bangladesh. It targets over 884,000 refugees and 472,000 of members of the host community requiring US$ 954 million.