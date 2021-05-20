Bangladesh + 1 more
WFP Bangladesh | Rohingya Refugee Response Situation Report #49 - April 2021
Attachments
In Numbers | April 2021
859,705 Rohingya refugees assisted
120,742 Bangladeshis supported in the host community
Highlights
- All Rohingya refugees were provided with food assistance through the e-voucher modality in April. Live chicken and fish were also reintroduced in two out of the 15 Fresh Food Corners.
- The fourth Refugee Influx Emergency Vulnerability Assessment (REVA-4) found that 96 percent of all refugees are moderately or highly vulnerable, the highest level ever. In the host community, overall vulnerability also increased, with 51 percent of the population being moderately or highly vulnerable.
- A landmark agreement was signed between WFP and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). The agreement aims to enhance self-reliance, livelihoods, and natural resource management in the refugee camps and surrounding host community.
- The Logistics Sector launched the Logistics Information Exchange - Physical Access Constraint [LOG IE (PAC)] platform. This multifunctional interactive map allows access constraint reporting during an emergency and can also be used for planning and training.
Situation Update
- The Bangladesh Government relocated a sixth group of 4,750 people to Bhasan Char at the end of March/early April, bringing the total number of refugees on the island to approximately 18,750 people.
- With the increase of COVID-19 cases countrywide, a nationwide lockdown was imposed from 5 April. This is the second national lockdown since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Staff presence in all humanitarian activities in the camps has been reduced by 50 percent. The Government also closed all borders with India from 14 April.