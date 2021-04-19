WFP Bangladesh | Rohingya Refugee Response Situation Report #48 - March 2021

WFP Programme Updates

General Food Assistance (GFA)

• WFP assisted 859,900 Rohingya refugees in 34 camps.

More than 98 percent received e-vouchers and the remaining refugees received in-kind assistance.

• Beneficiaries who received e-vouchers were able to purchase 21 items at 21 outlets. Food worth USD 9.7 million was sold by 12 local WFP-contracted retailers.

• Building Blocks, WFP’s blockchain-based digital ledger, was operational in 19 e-voucher outlets and served 95 percent of the e-voucher beneficiaries.

• WFP opened three new Fresh Food Corners in March. As one burnt in the fire, there were 13 operational by the end of the month. Through these WFP provided 16 types of locally produced vegetables to 128,393 vulnerable refugees.

Nutrition Assistance

• Across 45 nutrition sites in the refugee camps, WFP provided malnutrition prevention and treatment services to 41,212 pregnant and nursing mothers and 163,844 children under 5.

• In the host community, WFP provided malnutrition treatment services to 4,617 pregnant and nursing mothers and 7,450 children under 5 at 124 clinics.

• Immediately after the fire, WFP set up breastfeeding corners and opened two temporary nutrition centres with UNICEF to resume services including the provision of wet Super Cereal Plus rations for 2,000 children and 200 women from affected camps.

Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR)

• WFP engaged 17,932 refugees in DRR activities.

• To improve access around the camps, WFP (re)constructed 2,004 m of pedestrian pathways, 2,609 m2 of stairs and 173 m of access road. In preparation for the monsoon season, WFP constructed 834 m of brick guide walls and 4,373 m of drains, stabilized 1,269 m2 of slopes, cleaned 29,885 m of drains and re-excavated 2,279 m of canal. WFP also maintained 21,397 tree seedlings together with FAO.