WFP Bangladesh | Rohingya Refugee Response Situation Report #47 - February 2021

In Numbers || February 2021

857,937 Rohingya refugees assisted

92,171 Bangladeshis supported in the host community

Highlights

• Building Blocks, WFP’s blockchain-based digital ledger, launched one year ago in March 2020, is now serving 95 percent of the total refugee population. To date, Building Blocks has processed 1.3 million transactions.

• Through the ten aggregation and collection centres, women from host communities in Ukhiya and Teknaf sold products worth USD 100,801 in February.

Situation Update

• The Government of Bangladesh relocated 2,032 Rohingya refugees (449 households) from Shamlapur (Camp 23) to the Kutupalong Mega Camp throughout the month.

• A boat carrying 90 Rohingya refugees was stranded for two weeks in the Andaman Sea. The boat departed southern Bangladesh on 11 February aiming to reach Malaysia, but the engine had technical issues. Eight refugees died on the boat while the others were rescued by India’s coast guard after the United Nations refugee agency called for their immediate rescue.

• A fourth group of 2,818 Rohingya refugees were relocated to Bhasan Char island on 13, 14 and 15 February, bringing the total number of refugees on the island to almost 10,000.

• The Bangladeshi border security forces (BGB) went on high alert along the BangladeshMyanmar border following the declaration of a state of emergency in Myanmar.