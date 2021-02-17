WFP Bangladesh | Rohingya Refugee Response Situation Report #46 - January 2021

In Numbers || January 2021

856,960 Rohingya refugees assisted (52% women and girls and 48% men and boys)

162,788 Bangladeshis supported in the host community

Highlights

• WFP started distributing new SCOPE cards to beneficiaries to ensure complete alignment with UNHCR datasets. By the end of January, 18,376 households had received their new cards.

• WFP provided rapid in-kind food assistance to 4,576 Rohingya refugees, including those affected by fires, internal relocations and displacements.

Situation Update

• Preliminary findings of the Refugee Influx Emergency Vulnerability Assessment (REVA IV) indicated that 24 percent of refugee households and 30 percent of host community households reported increased vulnerability.

• A third group of 3,242 Rohingya refugees were relocated to Bhasan Char island on 29 and 30 January, bringing the total number of refugees on the island to almost 7,000.

• The COVID-19 vaccination campaign started in Bangladesh on 27 January. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 5,505 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cox’s Bazar host communities and 381 in the Rohingya refugee camps.

• Multiple fires were reported across the camps in January. The worst was on 13 January in the Nayapara Registered Camp and camp 26 in Teknaf sub-district; 561 households (3,530 individuals) lost their shelters and belongings, including 560 Rohingya households and one Bangladeshi household.

• The first organized relocation of refugees internally in Cox’s Bazar took place on 13 January when 300 Rohingya refugees were relocated from Shamlapur (camp 23) to camp 20 extension.

• Violent clashes occurred between two Rohingya groups in camp 21 on 10 January.

Three Rohingya refugees were killed, 13 severely injured and 30 others injured. WFP suspended activities in camp 21 for one day.