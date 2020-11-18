WFP Bangladesh: Rohingya Refugee Response | Situation Report #43 (October 2020)

In Numbers || October 2020

862,277 Rohingya refugees in the camps* (52% children, 45% adult, 3% older persons and 1% persons with disability)

113,072 households (570,000 people) in the host communities received assistance to date through the COVID-19 special support programme which was extended until mid-November.

Highlights

• Following the signing of the data sharing agreement between WFP and UNHCR, WFP now has access to UNHCR biometric database (BIMS). This system will enable WFP to print new assistance cards using biometrics from UNHCR reflecting updated household data. WFP has successfully tested three pilots to ensure the system’s efficiency.

• WFP reopened four Fresh Food Corners at evoucher outlets in the camps to provide fresh vegetables to improve the nutrition status of refugee populations and contribute to the local economy and agricultural production in host communities.

• On 15 October, together with FAO, WFP organized a Farmers’ Market demonstration with local community farmers to celebrate World Food Day. The event highlighted the need to invest in the local economy by strengthening production systems and creating market linkages that support smallholder farmers. Representatives from eight UN agencies and 25 NGOs attended the event.

Situation Update

• COVID-19 cases continued to increase in Cox’s Bazar. In the refugee camps 75 new cases and one death were reported this month, bringing the total number of positive cases to 336. In the host communities, 369 new cases and three deaths were reporting bringing the total number of positive cases to 4,871.

• Clashes between armed groups in the camps caused 1,500 Rohingya families to flee the northeast part of the mega camp. In response to this escalation, WFP provided general food distribution, high energy biscuits and hot meals to over 35,000 beneficiaries.