WFP Bangladesh: Rohingya Refugee Response | Situation Report #42 (September 2020)

In Numbers || September 2020

860,000 Rohingya refugees in the camps*

(51% children, 45% adult, 4% older persons and 1% persons with disability)

113,072 households (570,000 people) in the host community received assistance to date through the COVID-19 special support programme which will be completed at the end of October.

Highlights

• WFP provided food assistance to 854,913 Rohingya refugees in 34 camps. Ninety-four percent (800,426 Rohingya refugees) received assistance through e-vouchers, offering 14 food items at 19 outlets. Building Blocks (BB) was operational in ten outlets while the remaining nine used the SCOPE platform to deliver assistance. About USD 9.5 million worth of food was sold by 12 WFP contracted retailers. In-kind distribution reached 54,487 Rohingya refugees at three distribution points. WFP aims to reach all Rohingya refugees through e-vouchers by the end of 2020 and expand BB technology to all e-voucher outlets by mid-2021.

• WFP continued to expand nutrition assistance to the host community. Eleven new government health facilities started to treat malnutrition in Kutubdia, bringing the number of sites assisted by WFP to 123.

• WFP launched “Forecast-based Financing for host communities” in Teknaf. This will provide assistance before disaster strikes to extremely vulnerable Bangladeshi households living in areas prone to flooding.

• WFP introduced a Mobile Operational Data Acquisition platform to track mask production and packaging activities within the SelfReliance programme. It will monitor beneficiary attendance, mask production, and cash distribution.

Situation Update

• COVID-19 cases continued to increase in Cox’s Bazar. At 30 September, there were 261 confirmed cases in the refugee camps and 4,502 cases in the host community. WFP and other humanitarian agencies continue to coordinate and facilitate assistance to Rohingya refugees and host communities.

WFP Programme Updates

General Food Assistance (GFA)

• WFP continued joint GFA, Super Cereal and high energy biscuits (HEB) distribution to all Rohingya households across the camps, as part of the COVID-19 response.

• Building on the pilot initiative enabling older people to use a porter or nominate an alternate family member to obtain food assistance during the pandemic, shielding exercises were scaled up across all camps and reached 4,101 households headed by older people.

• WFP recruited 906 Communications with Communities volunteers who are disseminating COVID-19 awareness messages at food distribution points.

Nutrition Assistance

• WFP assisted 37,020 pregnant and nursing women and 187,191 children under 5 through malnutrition prevention and treatment programmes. WFP implemented the treatment programme across 45 nutrition sites in the camps and 123 clinics in the host community.

• In the camps, all 186,102 Rohingya households received rations of 3 kg of Super Cereal Plus (WSB++) at GFA distribution sites providing extra nutritious boosts for the families during the COVID-19 crisis.

Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR)

• WFP completed the plantation of 6,500 tree seedlings in nine camps covering approximately 6.5 hectares.

• WFP installed 100 handwashing stations (23 permanent and 77 portable) in rehabilitated cyclone shelters, along with 23 visibility banners on COVID-19 key awareness messaging. Digital sign boards, also displaying COVID-19 awareness messages, were installed at marketplaces and beach entry points in the host community.