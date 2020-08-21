WFP Bangladesh: Rohingya Refugee Response | Situation Report #40 (July 2020)

In Numbers || July 2020

860,000 refugees in the camps*

(51% children, 45% adult, 4% older persons and 1% persons with disability)

100 percent of the population in the camps provided with general food assistance

Over 500,000 host community members targeted as part of the COVID-19 special support

Highlights

• In July, WFP again provided the entire refugee population with food assistance through e- vouchers (88 percent) at 17 outlets and in-kind (12 percent) at six distribution points. The monthly entitlement was BDT 1,013 (USD 12) per person.

• Rohingya households paid one visit per month to distribution sites. Distribution of high energy biscuits and super cereal under school feeding and nutrition programmes was integrated into GFA to centralize distribution of services. Additional porters were engaged to support the households in transporting the food packages.

• As of 30 July, WFP supported over 100,000 host community households (500,000 individuals) across Cox’s Bazar’s eight sub-districts with cash and food distributions through the Special Support to Host Community (SSHC) programme.

• WFP continues to facilitate mask production in skills development centres across nine camps with 110 Rohingya women. They have produced 143,500 masks so far, including over 55,000 child size masks, of which 80 percent have been handed over for distribution in coordination with FSS.

• WFP delivered 10,000 disposable gowns donated by Join Together Society (JTS), a Korean NGO, to support COVID-19 response in Cox’s Bazar. The gowns will be distributed to health partners and WFP’s frontline staff. The Logistics Sector is facilitating delivery to health partners.

Situation Updates

• Cox’s Bazar municipality is still experiencing high rates of COVID-19. As of 29 July, Cox’s Bazar had 3,290 cases in the host community. In the camps, there were 71 confirmed cases and six deaths.

• As of 30 July, over 84,000 individuals in the camps have been affected by landslides, heavy wind and flooding, and 7,621 individuals have been displaced by weather events in Cox’s Bazar since 1 June.