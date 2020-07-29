WFP Bangladesh: Rohingya Refugee Response | Situation Report #39 (June 2020)

Highlights

• WFP continues to provide blanket food assistance to 100 percent of the refugee population though evoucher (87 percent) and in-kind (13 percent) modalities for food assistance. In June, WFP opened a new e-voucher outlet in Unchingprang camp, bringing the total number to 17 outlets and 36 shops in the camps. WFP plans to reach 100 percent of the refugee population with e-voucher assistance by the end of 2020. Nearly USD 9 million was transferred through e-voucher outlets in June.

• The World Bank is contributing an additional USD 2 transfer to support the nutritional response to COVID-19 for over 700,000 refugees in the camps, beginning in June and lasting for four months.

• In June, WFP served 578 households with one-off general food distribution and high energy biscuits as well as provided 4,620 hot meals through Rapid Response Assistance.

• To continue critical life-saving assistance in and around the camps, WFP has prepositioned enough food in its warehouses to feed the entire refugee population for six weeks in case of an emergency.

• WFP has developed a monsoon mapping tool which will help to prioritize maintenance works for damaged sites across all camps during the monsoon season.

• In collaboration with Cooperating Partners BRAC and Action Aid, WFP continues mask production in eight skills development centres with 95 refugee women and they have produced 92,000 masks. In addition, WFP also engaged 34 livelihoods programme beneficiaries from the host community in mask production to distribute among local members in collaboration with the local government.

• Nutrition support through the Blanket Supplementary Feeding Programme (BSFP) is now jointly distributed with food assistance in retail outlets to reduce risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Situation Updates

• Red Zone restriction has been removed in Cox’s Bazar municipality. The municipality was previously declared a Red Zone area due to the higher rate of COVID-19 cases. So far, Cox’s Bazar has nearly 3,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the host community. In the refugee camps, there have been 54 confirmed cases and five deaths. The Government of Bangladesh and humanitarian organizations are synchronizing efforts to increase testing capacity in Cox’s Bazar.

• The official monsoon season is ongoing in Cox’s Bazar. Landslides, heavy winds, and flooding have affected more than 55,000 refugees since early June. WFP has also activated the rapid response activity while maintaining COVID-19 precautionary measures at all distribution points, providing high energy biscuits, one-off dry food rations and cooked meals to the displaced households.

• Over 300 Rohingya refugees rescued by the Bangladesh Navy remain on Bhashan Char Island. Bangladesh has invited UNHCR with other UN agencies to undertake a protection visit to the Bhashan Char Island to ascertain the humanitarian situation and immediate needs of the refugees.