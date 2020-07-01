WFP Bangladesh: Rohingya Refugee Response | Situation Report #37 (May 2020)

Highlights

• WFP has successfully transferred 80 percent of the refugee population to the digital food assistance modality. More than 700,000 refugees are receiving food through WFP electronic voucher outlets. By September 2020, WFP aims to cover 100 percent of the refugee population to the e-voucher support.

• With the beginning of the monsoon rain, refugees are more exposed to the COVID-19 risks in the camps. WFP has activated its monsoon rapid response activities to support refugees impacted by landslides and floods. WFP has assisted 10,000 refugees affected by the rains with hot meals and high energy biscuits.

• As part of COVID-19 programmatic adaptations, WFP has integrated the Blanket Supplementary Feeding Programme (BSFP) into General Food Assistance, facilitated by the SCOPE platform.

Beneficiaries can now receive specialized nutrition products at the WFP food distribution points. A blanket ration of three kgs per month of SuperCereal (WSB++) is being provided to all households in the refugee camps. In addition, to reduce congestion at the distribution points, beneficiaries have received a double ration of the SuperCereal for the months of June and July.

• In collaboration with co-operating partners (CPs) BRAC and Action Aid, WFP has started mask production in nine skills development centres in the camps 1E, 4, 7, 8E, 11, 16, 21, and 22. Currently, 106 beneficiaries are involved in the production and 50,000 masks have been produced with 36,539 already handed over to stakeholders.

• WFP had engaged 40 livelihood programme beneficiaries from host community in mask production to distribute among local members in collaboration with local government. So far, 12,000 masks have been produced.

Situation Updates

• Cox's Bazar municipality has been declared a “Red Zone” due to high rates of COVID-19 cases. The area is under a strict lockdown with markets only open on Sundays and Thursdays.

• The first Rohingya refugee died from the novel coronavirus in the refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar while undergoing treatment at an isolation center. So far, there are 30 confirmed cases in the camps and nearly 15,000 Rohingya are under selfisolation as a precautionary measure.

• UNHCR inaugurated the first two Severe Acute Respiratory Infection Isolation and Treatment Centers (SARI ITCs) for both Rohingya refugees and Bangladeshi communities in Cox’s Bazar District.

• The recent rainfalls caused by the start of the monsoon season in Cox’s Bazar has caused landslides and flooding, affecting more than 35,000 refugees.

• WFP and other humanitarian organizations are on standby for emergency response activities as well as actively conducting monsoon preparedness work and maintaining precautionary measures at all distribution sites.