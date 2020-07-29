WFP Bangladesh: Rohingya Refugee Response | Situation Report #37 (April 2020)

Highlights

• The first WFP-chartered flight arrived at Chittagong Airport from UNHRD Kuala Lampur carrying humanitarian cargo for the COVID-19 response in Cox’s Bazar. The cargo included generators, accommodation units and ablution units. The charter flight was part of an interagency response (WFP, UNHCR and IOM) coordinated by the Logistics Sector.

• WFP, alongside the World Health Organization (WHO) and Health Sector, is part of the Supply Chain Task Force. A COVID-19 supply chain system has been established to provide essential supplies; the supply chains are driven by strategic medical priorities through the identification of critical gaps among the organizations.

• WFP continues to support the most vulnerable households across all sub-districts of Cox’s Bazar during COVID-19 through its Special Support to the Host Community programme. WFP plans to support more than half a million households through in-kind and cash assistance.

• From May, WFP resumed its School Feeding activities in the host community. Due to the current lockdown and school closure, WFP is conducting door-to-door, high-energy biscuit (HEB) distribution, targeting 134,519 children across five subdistricts in Cox’s Bazar: Ukhiya, Teknaf, Pekua, Moheshkhali and Kutubdia.

• In collaboration with cooperating partners BRAC and Action Aid Bangladesh (AAB), WFP has started mask production in eight skills development centres in the camps. In one week, 3,707 masks were produced by refugees.

Situation Update

• As of 26 May, more than 20 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the Rohingya refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar. WFP and humanitarian organizations are taking all measures possible to contain the outbreak in the camps.

• According to the Inter-Sector Coordination Group (ISCG), testing capacity for COVID-19 was established in Cox’s Bazar at the beginning of April. The Government of Bangladesh, UN agencies and NGOs have worked intensively to increase COVID-19 testing and isolation and treatment capacities for the refugees and the host communities in Cox’s Bazar.

• It is reported that the Government of Bangladesh has relocated around 300 rescued refugees who were stranded in Malaysian waters for several weeks to Bhashan Char island.

• The cyclone season in Cox’s Bazar is escalating the risks posed by COVID-19 in the congested camps and host community. For the upcoming monsoon season WFP is involved in prioritized preparedness activities in the camps.