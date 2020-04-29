WFP Bangladesh: Rohingya Refugee Response | Situation Report #36 (March 2020)

Highlights

• Life-saving WFP interventions continue in response to COVID-19 in Cox’s Bazar camps. The Government of Bangladesh through the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) suspended all other non-essential activities for refugees and host communities, including livelihoods training and school feeding activities until further notice.

• WFP launched the “Special Support to the Host Community” programme for the COVID-19 response. Through this programme, WFP plans to provide life-saving food assistance to 4,500 people in government quarantine and isolation facilities in Cox’s Bazar, as well as provide immediate assistance to 140,000 vulnerable households from the local communities across all the sub-districts in Cox’s Bazar.

• WFP has prepositioned food stocks to continue critical life-saving assistance for two months in the camps. To ensure availability of food, WFP has strategically placed buffer stocks of food commodities in and around the camps to continue uninterrupted general food distributions for two months.

• The Logistics Sector facilitated camp access for humanitarian organizations during COVID19. With WFP support, the Logistics Sector launched the Humanitarian Access Project to support the Government authorities, including military and police, to facilitate access to the camps for the humanitarian community. It is a fully digitized system which minimizes delays and bottlenecks at the multiple vehicle checkpoints on the way to the camps.

• WFP scaled up nutrition assistance in local community. Following the 2020 Joint Response plan to extend assistance to the most vulnerable local communities, WFP opened three additional nutrition sites in Teknaf in March, bringing the total to 90 nutrition sites across Cox’s Bazar. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, no further expansion in terms of nutrition sites is envisaged in the coming months.

Situation Update

• COVID-19 in Bangladesh: As of 24 April, Bangladesh has 4,689 confirmed cases (with 131 fatalities and 112 recoveries). This includes five confirmed cases in Cox’s Bazar, with one recovered, and 92 people in institutional quarantine. A lockdown was imposed in March.

• As of 26 March, the Government announced a lockdown in all 34 Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar, to stem the COVID-19 pandemic. However, critical life-saving operations are continuing uninterrupted, including WFP food and nutrition assistance.

• Humanitarian organizations are coordinating with the Government of Bangladesh on providing assistance in the isolation/treatment centres both for the Bangladeshi population and Rohingya refugees. This includes supporting the national Sadar, Ramu and Chakaria Hospitals.

• Almost 400 Rohingyas have returned to Cox’s Bazar after failing to reach Malaysia by sea. The Bangladesh Coast Guard rescued the Rohingyas from the Jahazpur Ghat on 15 April, according to the Teknaf Station Coast Guard. National media claims that two more boats carrying Rohingyas are still adrift at sea. WFP provided rapid assistance for the new arrivals through its local cooperating partners.