Bangladesh + 1 more
WFP Bangladesh: Rohingya Refugee Response | Situation Report #34 (January 2020)
Attachments
In Numbers
855,000 refugees in the camps
100 percent of the population provided with general food assistance in January 2020
300,000 people receive WFP assistance in the local communities
Highlights
• Aligning of WFP beneficiary database with the recently (January 2020) released Government of Bangladesh – UNHCR refugee population figure is ongoing. The current population figure stands at 855,000.
• WFP provides integrated food assistance to 100 percent of the refugee population i.e., 855,000 refugees in the camps.
• WFP plans to scale-up the farmers’ market with operationalizing four more through March. Currently, more than 30,000 individuals are assisted through the market which has engaged 24 farmers, retailers and small-scale traders.
• Refugee Emergency Vulnerability Assessment (REVA) III internal presentations are ongoing. This will be key at determining programme priorities for WFP and relevant humanitarian actors in Cox’s Bazar.