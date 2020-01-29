WFP Bangladesh: Rohingya Refugee Response | Situation Report #33 (December 2019)
In Numbers
1,245,000 people in need in both the host and refugee communities
844,505 people assisted in December 2019
Highlights
WFP opens two new e-voucher assistance outlets: As of January 2020, WFP will be covering all 34 camps with food assistance. Early January, WFP opened two additional evoucher outlets in the camps, and has transitioned more than 7,800 refugees to the e-voucher modality.
‘Greening’ the WFP food assistance outlets: In an attempt to reduce plastic consumption in the camps, WFP has been reducing plastic consumption across its evoucher outlets. Refugees are encouraged to bring re-usable bags and reduce consumption of plastic bags in the outlets. Most of the evoucher outlets use the paper bags which has reduced plastic consumption significantly.
The Government of Bangladesh and UNHCR have completed Phase II of their joint registration exercise, meaning every refugee in the camps now has a GoB/UNHCR SMART Card. From 1 February 2020, WFP will be re-aligning its data using the SCOPE system.