26 Dec 2019

WFP Bangladesh: Rohingya Refugee Response | Situation Report #32 (30 November 2019)

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Nov 2019
preview
Download PDF (492.19 KB)

In Numbers

913,000 refugees in the camps
1,245,000 people in need
846,000 people assisted in November 2019 through a combination of:
- in-kind (396,000 people)
- e-voucher (450,000 people)

Highlights

  • WFP Goodwill Ambassador, Ms Hend Sabry, visited WFP operations in Cox’s Bazar on 14 November to advocate for Rohingya Refugees. She also spoke further on her experiences in an interview with Radio Colours FM 101.6 in Bangladesh.

  • WFP submitted its appeal for the 2020 Joint Response Plan requesting US$ 241 million targeting 158,000 host community members and 840,000 refugees. The Joint Response Plan 2020 is a one-year project document covering the humanitarian response in Cox’s Bazar.

  • WFP with partners celebrated the Nutrition Action Week (1-5 December) with the overall aim to provide refugee children with Vitamin A supplements. A total of 158,000 under-five children were reached in the refugee camps.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.