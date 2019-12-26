WFP Bangladesh: Rohingya Refugee Response | Situation Report #32 (30 November 2019)

In Numbers

913,000 refugees in the camps

1,245,000 people in need

846,000 people assisted in November 2019 through a combination of:

- in-kind (396,000 people)

- e-voucher (450,000 people)

Highlights

WFP Goodwill Ambassador, Ms Hend Sabry, visited WFP operations in Cox’s Bazar on 14 November to advocate for Rohingya Refugees. She also spoke further on her experiences in an interview with Radio Colours FM 101.6 in Bangladesh.

WFP submitted its appeal for the 2020 Joint Response Plan requesting US$ 241 million targeting 158,000 host community members and 840,000 refugees. The Joint Response Plan 2020 is a one-year project document covering the humanitarian response in Cox’s Bazar.