02 Nov 2019

WFP Bangladesh: Rohingya Refugee Response | Situation Report #31 (30 October 2019)

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Oct 2019
preview
Download PDF (216.7 KB)

Situation in Numbers (ISCG figures)

  • Total Refugee Population: 914,998 • Refugees arrived since 2017: 745,000

WFP Food Assistance in Numbers (September):

  • In September, a total of 842,000 refugees were assisted by WFP through a combination of:

  • In-kind modality: 403,500 refugees • E-vouchers: 438,500 refugees

Highlights

  • WFP Executive Board visits Cox’s Bazar: The Executive Board of WFP visited Cox’s Bazar from 21-23 October led by the President, H.E. Hisham Mohamed Badr of Egypt and representatives from Australia, Brazil, Germany, Indonesia, Poland, and Switzerland. They visited programme sites and interacted with beneficiaries to better understand needs and forthcoming challenges to ensure uninterrupted service delivery to the affected population.

  • New e-voucher outlet: WFP plans to open a new outlet in Nayapara, Teknaf. This will scale up e-voucher assistance to more than 54 percent of refugee caseload across 11 outlets in the camps.

