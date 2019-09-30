WFP Bangladesh: Rohingya Refugee Response | Situation Report #30 (25 September 2019)

Situation in Numbers (ISCG figures)

WFP Food Assistance in Numbers (August):

842,100 refugees assisted through a combination of:

Highlights:

WFP continues to scale-up electronic voucher modality of food assistance to cover almost half of the refugee population, 419,000 individuals. WFP is also exploring the scope of using blockchain technology as an alternative service-delivery medium.

In a joint venture, WFP and FAO planted 317,000 seedlings across 152 hectares of land contributing to environmental sustainability and disaster mitigation. WFP continues to engage with the inter-agency coordination group for cyclone preparedness and mitigation.