29 Aug 2019

WFP Bangladesh: Rohingya Refugee Response | Situation Report #29 (25 August 2019)

from World Food Programme
Published on 25 Aug 2019
Situation in Numbers (ISCG figures)
• Total Refugee Population: 911,556
• Refugees arrived since 2017: 745,000

WFP Food Assistance in Numbers (July): WFP assisted a total of 838,400 refugees through a combination of:
• In-kind: 430, 700 refugees and
• E-voucher modalities: 407,700 refugees

Highlights

• 25 August 2019 marked 2-year to the mass exodus, when over 745,000 refugees fled Myanmar to seek refuge in Cox’s Bazar, bringing the total population in the camps to 911,000 (approximately). According to media reports, there was a large-scale mass gathering of 200,000 refugees in the camps to observe this day.

• Since the beginning of the crisis, WFP has rapidly responded to the influx and since provided food and nutrition access to over a million refugees and host population, alongside facilitating essential shared services.

• In the month of July, WFP continued to assist over 838,400 refugees with a combination of in-kind food items (rice, lentils and oil) and through evoucher modality, where an increased variety of food stocks was made available across 11 outlets (25 shops) in the camps.

