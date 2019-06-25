25 Jun 2019

WFP Bangladesh: Rohingya Refugee Response | Situation Report #27 (15 June 2019)

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 15 Jun 2019
preview


Situation in Numbers (ISCG figures)

  • Total Refugee Population: 911,000

  • Refugees arrived since 2017: 745,000

WFP Food Assistance in Numbers (May): *

  • In May, a total of 883,000 refugees were assisted by WFP through a combination of:

    • In-kind: 480,000 refugees

    • E-voucher: 403,000 refugees

*Close to 30,000 refugees, in two camps, Unchiprang and Chakmarkul, are assisted by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), as WFP is not operational in this region.

Highlights

  • The REVA II (Refugee influx Emergency Vulnerability Assessment) is published. Key findings show that 88 percent of the total refugee population are in need of external assistance.

  • Scale-up plans: WFP aims to transition 100 percent of the refugee population to the e-voucher modality by early 2020, of which 80 percent will be completed by December 2019. This assistance will be provided through 17 evoucher outlets throughout the camps, of which seven under construction.

WFP Monthly Achievements (May)

  • School Feeding: 241,000 children assisted in learning centres in the camps and 140,000 in host community schools.

  • Nutrition: 25,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women and 170,000 children under five assisted in the camps; and 5,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women and 6,000 children under five in the host community.

  • Disaster Risk Reduction: 21,000 workers were engaged in cash-for-work activities in the camps and host communities, including 2,500 women.

Situation Update

WFP Monsoon Preparedness and Response

  • Cox’s Bazar is highly susceptible to heavy rains and landslides during the monsoon season. Since early June, intermittent rain has started in Cox’s Bazar, with a predicted 20-30 mm of rain per day to continue in the coming weeks. WFP remains vigilant of the weather variations and is well-prepared with its rapid response activities to assist the affected population.

  • WFP has emergency contingency stocks at strategic locations to allow for uninterrupted food delivery in the event of a natural disaster; 14 containers, containing 65 mt of food that can assist 162,500 people, were prepositioned, with more being planned.

