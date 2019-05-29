WFP Bangladesh: Rohingya Refugee Response | Situation Report #26 (20 May 2019)
from World Food Programme
Report
Published on 20 May 2019
Situation in Numbers (ISCG)
- Total Refugee Population: 911,000
- Refugees arrived since 2017: 745,000
During April:
- Life-saving food assistance targeted 880,000 refugees through a combination of:
- In-kind food: 115,000 families; and
- E-vouchers: 69,000 families.
Highlights
- With the opening of two new e-voucher outlets, WFP now targets 50 percent of the refugee population receiving food assistance with e-vouchers, in 10 retail outlets. This is a significant increase of 40 percent from the previously reached caseload of 320,000 refugees.
- WFP aims to transition 100 percent of the refugee population to e-vouchers by December 2019; to facilitate this another 10 outlets are under construction.
- WFP has started an aqua-culture pilot (as part of the ongoing self-reliance project) with 75 participants in Camp 5, one-of-its kind livelihoods initiatives in the camps.
Situation update
- As part of WFP’s Rapid Response Plan, 211 individuals displaced by Cyclone “Fani” were instantly assisted with High-Energy Biscuits (HEBs).
- Assessments: The Rohingya Emergency Vulnerability Assessment (REVA) II is at the final stages of publication. Conducted jointly by WFP and the Food Security Sector, this will be critical to understanding the evolving and differentiated needs of both refugees and locals.
Monsoon Preparedness and Response
- WFP is replenishing emergency contingency stocks at strategic locations: refugee camps,
Cox’s Bazar and Chittagong town. WFP has prepositioned 20 containers with 65 mt of food; another 75 to be positioned by end of June.
Integrated Food Assistance
- WFP assisted 520,000 refugees with 10,000 mt of in-kind food items — rice, lentils and oil — in 19 food assistance sites. Whilst e-vouchers continued to assist 320,000 refugees in 10 outlets, with a diverse range of 20 different food items, which positively influences their diet and consumption pattern. A total of USD 2.9 million was transacted through these outlets, managed by host community retailers contracted by WFP.
Plans are underway to integrate local host farmers’ produce into the supply chain. Every month, WFP needs USD 24 million to ensure uninterrupted emergency assistance.
- 98 percent of the refugee population have the Assistance card (facilitates easy access to entitlements based on individuals’ biometrics stored in the SCOPE system). This is currently in use for e-voucher assistance and soon will also be used for in-kind food distributions.
Nutrition Programmes
- Refugee Community: WFP continued to assist 175,000 children under 5 years of age and 26,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women with 1,000 mt of nutritious food, through malnutrition prevention and treatment programmes in the camps.
- Host Community: 6,500 children under 5 and 5,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women were assisted under malnutrition treatment in 87 health clinics.
- Two new nutrition sites have opened in Camp 5 and 22, bringing to 47 the number of centres operational in the camps and further easing access to nutrition services for women and children most at-risk. Plan is to have a total of 52 by year end assisting up to 300,000 refugees.