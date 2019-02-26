WFP Bangladesh: Rohingya Refugee Response | Situation Report #23 (20 February 2019)

In Numbers

725,000 refugee arrivals since August 2017.

15,247 refugee arrival since January 2018.

During January:

872,572 refugees received food assistance

143,749 families received in-kind food

42,943 families received e-voucher assistance

Highlights

• 2019 Joint Response Plan launched: The appeal seeks to raise US$ 920 million to meet the urgent needs of more than 900,000 refugees and 330,000 Bangladeshis in the host communities.

• Two new e-voucher outlets opened: WFP recently opened two e-voucher outlets (five shops) in Mainnerghona (mega store) and D5. This would increase WFP’s reach through the e-voucher modality to 320,000 (one third of the entire refugee population) from 210,000 individuals previously.

Joint Response Plan 2019

• The Joint Response Plan for the Rohingya refugee humanitarian crisis brings together 132 partners — UN agencies, international and national NGOs and government bodies to strengthen commitments over three strategic objectives — deliver protection, provide life-saving assistance and foster cohesion. The plan also covers all humanitarian sectors and addresses key cross-cutting issues, including gender mainstreaming.

Life-saving Food and Nutrition Assistance

• As reiterated in the JRP, WFP endeavours to strengthen its existing modalities for providing enhanced food and nutrition assistance to the most vulnerable population in the refugee camps as well as the host community.

• WFP is presently targeting over 900,000 refugees through in-kind food assistance and e-vouchers. In 2019, WFP plans to transition the entire refugee population into the e-voucher modality — presently one-third of the population are assisted in 21 e-voucher shops. This provides individuals with increased food choices, whilst improving their nutritional status considerably (as revealed through our regular third-party monitoring exercises).

• WFP continues to expand its nutrition programme — recently a new nutrition site was opened in camp 26. During January, WFP assisted 180,000 children under five years of age and 32,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women through malnutrition prevention and treatment programmes across nutrition centres in the camps and health clinics in the host community.

• In the host community, regular workshops and community awareness sessions were organized on a range of topics, including healthy diets, balanced cooking styles et al.

School Feeding: Rohingya refugee and host community

• During January, WFP expanded its school feeding activities in the refugee camps to over 2,200 learning centres and reached more than 200,600 children with locally produced micronutrient fortified biscuits.

• In the host community, school feeding is on-going across 557 host community schools reaching over 144,000 children.

• In an effort to increase students’ reading capacity and incentivize parents to send their kids to school, WFP is leading the Read Play Festival in all schools (in the host community) supported by the McGovern-Dole funding.

Disaster Risk Reduction and Cyclone Preparedness

• A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed with the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief (MODMR) for capacity strengthening and ensuring adequate mitigation measures for the upcoming cyclone season.

• WFP in partnership with the Office of U.S Foreign Disaster Assistance is engaging in cyclone preparedness and tailored disaster risk reduction activities (clearing drainage, building cyclone shelters — 27 already completed and ongoing in 13 other — and tree plantation).

Site Maintenance and Engineering Project (SMEP)

• Over 1,500 refugees are participating on a daily basis to support with heavy engineering projects across the camps.

• Construction of the Folia Para Bridge between Teknaf highway and Madhurchara was completed. The 17-meter long steel bridge is installed in host community area and will provide safe access during monsoons and cyclone seasons, in addition contribute to safe and uninterrupted access to the Madhurchara logistics hub by the humanitarian actors.

Enhancing Self-Reliance for Refugees

• Through the Self-reliance project WFP aims to enhance capacity and self-resiliency of the refugee population through tailored and targeted programmatic interventions.

• Technical and life skills trainings to 4,100 women and adolescent girls in BRAC, UN Women/ Action-Aid centres and UNFPA women-led community centres (WLCCs) has been completed.

• Final cash distribution was completed for 2,100 women and adolescent refugee girls who received tailoring training at 10 WLCCs.

• 34 women participating in mobile-repairing training also received the repair-tools package.

Enhancing Food Security and Nutrition (Livelihoods project for Host community)

• Income Generating Activities training has been completed for 98 percent of the project participants.

• The Government of Canada has contributed US$ 9.7 million to cover the expenses of 12,500 participants (a total of 20,000 host community households, especially women, are targeted over a period of two years in this project).

Safe Access to Fuel and Energy (SAFE)

• WFP, in partnership with IOM and FAO, is distributing Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) and gas stoves to address protection and environmental concerns.

Supply Chain (SC)

• During January, WFP delivered more than 12,539 metric tones of food commodities. SC ensured timely delivery of food commodities and successfully avoided pipeline break through effective and continuous coordination with relevant authorities.