WFP Bangladesh: Rohingya Refugee Response | Situation Report #21 (10 December 2018)

In Numbers

- 725,000 refugee arrivals since August 2017

- 14,922 refugee arrivals since January 2018

- During November:

- 870,000 refugees received food assistance

- 145,000 families received in-kind food

- 42,000 families received assistance through e-vouchers

Highlights

- According to the latest Emergency Nutrition Assessment, the Global Acute Malnutrition rate among refugee children under five, who arrived in 2017, went down from 19.3 percent (October 2017) to 11 percent (November 2018).

- WFP urgently needs USD 40.6 million to meet basic food needs for refugees through the next six months.

Life-saving Food and Nutrition Assistance

- During November, WFP provided in-kind food from 21 distribution points, including a newly constructed site in camp 20 extension, and a mobile site in camp 4 extension. Household categories by family sizes have been adjusted from the December cycle. There are now four categories: families with 1-3 members, 4-7 members, 8-10 members and families with more than 11 members. Ration sizes are adjusted for each category.

- To scale up e-voucher assistance, WFP has completed construction of two new outlets in Mainnerghona and camp D5. E-voucher assistance continues, for a quarter of the refugees, with a diverse food basket comprising of 18 food items including fresh vegetables, spices, dried fish, eggs, pulses and rice.

- During November, WFP assisted 196,000 children under five years of age and 40,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women through malnutrition prevention and treatment programmes across 35 nutrition centres in the camps and 86 in the host community. In addition to Supercereal and Supercereal Plus, Ready-to Use Supplementary Food (RUSF) was distributed for treatment in all sites in the camps.

School Feeding: Rohingya refugees and host community

- During November, WFP expanded school feeding activities in the refugee camps to over 1,700 learning centres and reached more than 175,000 children with locally produced micronutrient fortified biscuits. School feeding is ongoing across 557 host community schools and reaches over 144,000 children.

- In the host community schools, WFP also provides awareness sessions and trainings promoting nutrition and health among students, guardians and school teachers.

Cyclone Preparedness and Risk Mitigation

- As a preparatory measure, a monthly revolving stock is being pre-positioned in Cox’s Bazar, for rapid response. Rapid response food provisions include a week of High Energy Biscuits ration and one-off in-kind food assistance ration (rice, pulses and oil). In case people don’t have access to cooking facilities, cooked meals will be provided.

- Disaster risk reduction (DRR) activities for cyclone preparedness are also ongoing. WFP is doing rehabilitation work on 40 cyclone shelters.

Enhancing Self-Reliance for Refugees

- Technical and life skills trainings are ongoing for 2,100 women and adolescent girls in partnership with BRAC and UN Women. An additional 2,000 participants have started trainings at 10 Women Led Community centres on sewing. The women receive a small stipend in addition to the vocational skills trainings.

Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR)

- Refugees and members of the host community participate in DRR activities in exchange for remuneration. WFP, with technical guidance from FAO, planted over 83,000 seedlings for reforestation and landscape restoration.

- A Joint Assessment is ongoing with UNHCR to collaborate on water, sanitation and hygiene activities in the refugee camps. WFP is also coordinating with UN Women to increase the participation of female participants.

Safe Access to Fuel and Energy (SAFE)

- WFP, in partnership with IOM and FAO, is distributing Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) and stoves. More than 10,000 families are currently benefiting from this programme through WFP’s Assistance Card.

Enhancing Food Security and Nutrition

- The third phase of this livelihoods activity for the most vulnerable women in the host community is ongoing in Teknaf and Uhkiya sub-districts. 85 percent of the 20,000 participants received skills training on income generating activities.