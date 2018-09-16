WFP Bangladesh: Rohingya Refugee Response | Situation Report #18 (10 September 2018)

Highlights

- WFP and partners have launched the Safe Access to Fuel and Energy (SAFE) pilot project for refugees, with distributions of cooking stoves and gas cylinders.

- WFP’s response to meet the needs of the Rohingya refugees and the most vulnerable in the host community costs USD 20 million per month.

Food and Nutrition Assistance

- Although the monsoon rain has decreased during the reporting period, relocation of the refugee families is ongoing from high risk zones as well as those being displaced due to damaged shelters and to reduce camp congestion to the newly developed camp extension sites. WFP is assisting the relocated families with a combination of micronutrient fortified biscuits, cooked meals as well as food distributions depending on people’s access to cooking and storage.

- Food distributions (rice, lentils and fortified vegetable oil), with quantities adjusted according to family size, take place on a fortnightly basis.

- Refugees receiving e-voucher assistance are able to use their Assistance Cards at 18 outlets to access food including fresh vegetables, spices, dried fish, eggs, pulses and rice. WFP has launched a multi wallet pilot with UNICEF introducing hygiene items in the shops.

- Nutrition support interventions are ongoing for children under five years of age and pregnant and breastfeeding women in the camps and within the local community. The women and children receive a monthly ration of a nutritious wheat soya blend (to make porridge) as well as nutrition counselling and growth monitoring. WFP has also introduced Ready to Use Supplementary Food for malnutrition treatment.

- 271,130 refugee and host community children are receiving fortified biscuits in schools and learning centres daily. The biscuits are locally produced in Bangladesh. WFP also supports complimentary literacy improvement activities in the host community such as providing school furniture including classroom benches and display boards, establishing libraries and providing teacher training.

- Disaster risk reduction (DRR) activities such as slope stabilisation, reinforcing WFP assistance sites and strengthening shelters for cyclone preparedness are ongoing. WFP with IOM and other partners are also constructing bamboo bridges to improve access in the camps. A joint assessment has been conducted with FAO for a reforestation project in the camps. During August, 4,000 refugees were engaged in DRR activities for a daily cash remuneration.

- Enhancing Food Security and Nutrition: The third phase of this livelihood activity for economically vulnerable local host community women is ongoing. The women are provided with monthly subsistence allowance and a one-off cash grant to set up income generating activities. Enterprise development trainings for the women participants are currently ongoing.