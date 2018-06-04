WFP Bangladesh: Rohingya Refugee Response | Situation Report #15 (30 May 2018)

In Numbers

702,160 refugee arrivals since August 2017

During May:

850,600 refugees received food assistance

143,000 households received in-kind food

45,800 households received food assistance through e-vouchers

Highlights

Over a quarter of WFP’s food assistance to refugees is now through e-vouchers, allowing refugees more choice and dietary diversity.

WFP urgently requires USD 141 million for a sustained response to meet the needs of the Rohingya refugees over the next 6 months.

Special nutritious food for Amina’s babies lessens her worries

Amina fled violence in Myanmar with her young children about nine months ago. She was separated from her husband as they tried to escape from their village. She thinks she heard his last screams as he was shot, while she ran with the children. She recounts how all she and her four children ate during their three-day long journey was biscuits and some rice.

Amina now lives in a simple shelter in the Kutupalong ‘mega camp’, which is on a slope and floods whenever it rains. She worries that her shelter could break at any time. Amidst all the struggles she is facing, she is not worried about food for her family. She is happy not only for the rice, oil and lentils she is receiving from WFP but also that her younger children get additional nutritious food with which they make porridge. Supercereal, or ’pushti suji’ as she knows it, is giving her babies essential nutrients to stay healthy.