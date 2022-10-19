WFP Bangladesh Country Brief, September 2022

In Numbers

985 mt of food distributed

US$ 12.8 million cash-based transfers made

US$ 113 million net funding requirements (October 2022 – March 2023)

1.2 million people assisted

Operational Updates

WFP is providing in-kind food and cash assistance in response to severe June floods in northeast Bangladesh.

By end-September, 90 percent of the 18,000 households targeted received 40 kg rice and 4 kg pulses, and over 7,800 households received an unconditional cash grant of BDT 2,500 (US$ 26) to cover their immediate needs. This follows WFP’s immediate lifesaving response in June, which reached 34,000 flood-affected households with 85 mt of fortified biscuits. WFP is appealing for US$ 22 million to support up to 50,000 households over the next six months.

In September, WFP food distributions through commodity vouchers on Bhasan Char Island reached 22,000 Rohingya refugees. WFP also supported 7,810 pregnant and nursing women and children aged 6-59 months with specialized nutritious food through its malnutrition prevention and treatment programmes.

In Cox’s Bazar, WFP provided general food assistance to up to 905,000 Rohingya using e-vouchers. Through 21 outlets established by WFP, refugee households can select from various cereals, fresh food items and spices. WFP’s plasticfree assistance outlets were featured in the United States Agency for International Development (USAID)’s compendium of best practices on waste management

To address malnutrition and micronutrient deficiencies in Cox’s Bazar, WFP provides preventive and curative services to more than 8,900 Bangladeshis at 130 community clinics along with 194,000 refugees at 45 integrated nutrition sites.

Together with the Nutrition Sector, WFP published the full 2021-22 Rohingya nutrition coverage assessment, which shows that WFP programme coverage in the camps is satisfactory against SPHERE standards. Separately, WFP and partners jointly published a SMART survey report measuring the nutrition status of vulnerable children and pregnant and nursing women in Dhaka urban slums.

The Government and WFP are preparing a study to determine the best modality for the upcoming National School Feeding Programme, expected to start in early 2023. Through the school feeding programme in Cox’s Bazar, WFP provided 114,000 Bangladeshi and 276,000 refugee children with fortified biscuits. In Bandarban District, a further 41,000 primary school children received fortified biscuits.