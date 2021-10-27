WFP Bangladesh Country Brief, September 2021

In Numbers

1,480 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 11.5 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 23.3 m six months (October ‘21- March ‘22) net funding requirements, of which US$ 20.26 m is for the Cox’s Bazar L2 Emergency Response.

1 million people assisted in September 2021

Situational Updates

• As of 30 September, there have been 1.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bangladesh with 27,510 deaths. The number of weekly cases reported continued to decrease; from 20,919 cases the last week of August to 6,613 in the last week of September.

• In refugee camps 33,386 refugees over the age of 55 received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine through the government vaccination campaign. Most restrictions in the camps were lifted in early September and learning centres for refugee children reopened after 18 months.

Operational Updates

• General Food Assistance (GFA): WFP provided GFA to 869,000 refugees, all of whom have been receiving food assistance through e-vouchers from end-April.

• Special Support to the Host Communities: WFP continued distributing one-time cash assistance to 100,000 Bangladeshi households in Cox’s Bazar. The programme began in August to address the needs of vulnerable households due to COVID-19.

• Rice Fortification WFP continues to support the distribution of fortified rice in government foodbased social safety net programmes and commercial markets, reaching more than 7 million beneficiaries. In September 2021, WFP supported the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs and the Department of Women Affairs to increase access to fortified rice for 60,000 beneficiary households (300,000 people) in 19 Upazilas in the Chittagong Hill Tracts. WFP is also providing technical assistance to the Ministry of Food to develop guidelines and the long-term scale-up plan to mainstream rice fortification across safety net programmes by 2030.