17 Oct 2019

WFP Bangladesh Country Brief, September 2019

from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Sep 2019
In Numbers

8335.705 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 4.24 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 53.8 m six months (October 2019 to March 2020) net funding requirements, of which US$ 53.6 m is for the Cox’s Bazar L2 Emergency Response

1.10 million people assisted in September 2019

Operational Updates

• In September, WFP assisted 842,100 refugees with integrated food assistance. 422,631 refugees received in-kind food distributions, while 419,469 refugees received e-vouchers to exchange for up to 20 food items at e-voucher outlets in the camps.

• In early September, Cox’s Bazar experienced 200-300mm of rain which triggered serious landslides and flash flooding, particularly in the low-lying regions of Teknaf sub-district.
WFP provided Rapid Response assistance to more than 12,000 refugees in less than 6 hours (6,500 people with high energy biscuits and an additional 6,000 with cooked meals). Between 10-13 September, WFP supported more than 15,000 refugees.
In addition, WFP provided emergency food assistance to over 800 Bangladeshis displaced due to the rains.

• WFP organized a visit to WFP Nepal’s Humanitarian Staging Area (HSA) from 5 to 8 September, with key officials from the Government of Bangladesh, to promote knowledge sharing, establish peer networks, enhance disaster management coordination and emergency preparedness for future regional emergency response. Key lessons learned from the HSA Nepal will inform WFP Bangladesh and the Government in setting up its own HSA in Dhaka.

• To mitigate the reselling of rice by refugees, WFP piloted rice capping in e-voucher outlets in Leda, Jadimura, and Camp 20 Extension for 26,018 households. The post-distribution monitoring survey showed that, as a result, rice purchase has been reduced from 82.5 to 58.3 percent while sales of oil, dry chili, egg, fruits, and beverages have doubled. It also showed positive results on the dietary pattern and food consumption score on part of the beneficiaries. WFP plans to scale-up rice capping to include camps 9, 11 and 13 in October.

• WFP organized a Symposium to discuss the role social safety nets play in addressing climate change, examine ‘best practices’ and ‘lessons learned’ on Adaptive Social Protection (ASP) and to explore options for financing. The symposium was attended by representatives from key ministries, development partners, academia, thinktanks and UN agencies. A briefing and a policy document is currently being drafted to chart next steps.

