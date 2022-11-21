WFP Bangladesh Country Brief, October 2022

In Numbers

1,495 mt of food distributed

US$14.1 million cash-based transfers made

US$68 million net funding requirements (November 2022 – April 2023)

1.1 million people assisted

Operational Updates

• In response to Cyclone Sitrang that affected Bangladesh on 24 October, WFP prepositioned fortified biscuits in field office and sub-offices. WFP also handed over its Cyclone Preparedness Programme trainings to the Government of Bangladesh, strengthening the country’s disaster response.

• WFP is providing in-kind food and cash assistance in response to severe June floods in northeast Bangladesh.

By end-October, all 18,000 targeted households received 40 kg rice and 4 kg pulses, and over 17,000 households received an unconditional cash grant of BDT 2,500 (US$26) to cover their immediate needs. WFP plans to support an additional 5,372 households with in-kind food and cash in November. WFP is appealing for US$22 million to support up to 50,000 households until the next harvest season in April 2023.

• WFP food distributions through commodity vouchers on Bhasan Char Island reached 21,000 Rohingya refugees.

WFP also supported 8,320 pregnant and nursing women and children aged 6-59 months with specialized nutritious food through its malnutrition prevention and treatment programmes.

• In Cox’s Bazar, WFP provided general food assistance to up to 905,000 Rohingya using e-vouchers in 21 outlets with various cereals, fresh food items and spices.

• To address malnutrition and micronutrient deficiencies in Cox’s Bazar, WFP provides preventive and curative services to 9,000 Bangladeshis at 130 community clinics along with 189,000 refugees at 45 integrated nutrition sites.

• The Government and WFP are preparing a study to determine the best modality for the upcoming National School Feeding Programme, starting in early 2023. WFP school feeding programme in Cox’s Bazar provided 65,900 Bangladeshi and 275,000 refugee children with fortified biscuits. School Feeding in the Bandarban District has been discontinued.

• The Cox’s Bazar disaster risk reduction programme supported 5,800 Bangladeshis in community infrastructure improvements, including tree planting, canal, road, and drainage works. To mitigate monsoon impacts and improve accessibility, 15,100 refugees cleaned drainage systems, and built pathways, roads, guide walls and stairs in the camps.

• WFP’s Cox’s Bazar livelihoods programme continued to assist 24,400 vulnerable Bangladeshi women with training to set up micro-businesses and 19,600 graduates receiving support with market linkages. WFP engaged 39,000 refugees in self-reliance activities to enhance food security and nutrition among the most vulnerable.