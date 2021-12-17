WFP Bangladesh Country Brief, October 2021

In Numbers

1,578 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 16.9 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 35.95 m six months (November 2021- April 2022) net funding requirements, of which US$ 33.57 m is for the Cox’s Bazar L2 Emergency Response.

1.37 million people assisted in October 2021

Situational Updates

• On 9 October, the Government of Bangladesh and UNHCR signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the humanitarian response on Bhasan Char. With this common protection and policy framework in place, UN agencies can begin operational planning to provide services for the Rohingya population living on the island.

• On 16 October, religious extremists attacked Hindu temples across Bangladesh, resulting in the deaths of two men.

• As of 31 October, there have been 1.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bangladesh with 27,887 deaths. The number of weekly cases reported continued to decrease; from 6,613 cases in the last week of September to 1,847 in the last week of October.

Operational Updates

• General Food Assistance (GFA): WFP provided GFA to 892,000 refugees, all of whom have been receiving food assistance through e-vouchers from end April.

• Mother and Child Benefit Programme: WFP facilitated the self-registration of 5,815 new beneficiaries in October and transferred a monthly allowance of USD 9 to the 173,580 beneficiaries currently enrolled under Mother and Child Benefit Programme following Government to Person payment system.

• Special Support to the Host Communities: WFP completed the final round of one-time cash assistance to almost 92,000 Bangladeshi households in Cox’s Bazar. The programme carried out together with Government, addressed the needs of vulnerable households most affected by the COVID19 pandemic.

• Rice Fortification: In September 2021, WFP supported the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs and the Department of Women Affairs to increase access to fortified rice for 60,000 beneficiary households (300,000 people) in 19 Upazilas in the Chittagong Hill Tracts.