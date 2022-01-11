WFP Bangladesh Country Brief, November 2021

In Numbers

1,578 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 11.75 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 63.33 m for six months (December 2021-May 2022) net funding requirements

1.1 m people assisted in November 2021

Situational Updates

• In late October leading up to the 11 November rural council elections, incidents of civil unrest occurred across Bangladesh. At least seven people lost their lives, including a man killed on 27 October in Cox’s Bazar, where several demonstrations took place.

• As of 29 November, there have been 1.57 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bangladesh with 28,001 deaths. The number of weekly cases reported continued to decrease; from 1,847 cases in the last week of October to 1,659 in the last week of November.

Operational Updates

• General Food Assistance (GFA): WFP provided GFA to 884,000 refugees, all of whom have been receiving food assistance through e-vouchers from end-April. Live fish and chicken were added to one more Fresh Food Corner (FFCS) in the Rohingya camps. All 19 of WFP’s FFCs now offer the popular, protein-rich items to enhance refugees’ nutritional status.

• Mother and Child Benefit Programme: WFP facilitated the self-registration of 5,815 new beneficiaries in October and transferred a monthly allowance of US$ 9 to the 173,580 beneficiaries currently enrolled under Mother and Child Benefit Programme following the Government to Person payment system.

• Rice Fortification: In September 2021, WFP supported the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs and the Department of Women Affairs to increase access to fortified rice for 60,000 beneficiary households (300,000 people) in 19 Upazilas in the Chittagong Hill Tracts.

• Social Safety Nets: The urban food security programme, operational in two slums in Dhaka, builds in a cash-back element to incentivise nutrition among beneficiaries, and is designed to support Government safety nets become more nutrition sensitive. The project works through 30 designated shops where beneficiaries can use their monthly stipend to buy nutritious food items and avail a cash back top-up of up to 25 percent.