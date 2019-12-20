WFP Bangladesh Country Brief, November 2019

In Numbers

7,807 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 5.2 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 48.3 m six months (December 2019-May 2020) net funding requirements, of which US$ 44.7 m is for the Cox’s Bazar L2 Emergency Response

1.1 m people assisted in November 2019

Operational Updates

• In November, WFP assisted 846,141 refugees with integrated food assistance. Of these, 396,099 refugees received in-kind food distributions, while 450,042 refugees received e-vouchers to exchange for up to 20 food items at e-voucher outlets in the camps.

• WFP observed 16 Days of Activism against Genderbased Violence with events to raise awareness and initiate action amongst beneficiaries and staff. This included highlighting on Twitter what gender equality means to WFP staff. This also included participating in (and winning) a UN cooking competition for male staff called ‘Mister Chef UN’.

• WFP submitted its appeal for the 2020 Joint Response Plan requesting US$ 241 million targeting 978,394 beneficiaries. The Joint Response Plan will be a one-year project document covering the humanitarian response in Cox’s Bazar for refugees and the host community population.

• WFP Goodwill Ambassador Ms Hend Sabry visited WFP operations in Cox’s Bazar on 14 November to advocate for Rohingya Refugees. She also spoke further on her experiences in an interview with radio Colours FM 101.6.

• In early November, Cyclone Bulbul hit northern Bangladesh. The coastal areas (Cox’s Bazar and Chittagong Port) received heavy rainfall before the cyclone made landfall. While no severe damage was reported in the refugee camps, WFP was on standby to assist the Government in its response.

• The Government has started installing barbed-wire fencing, guard towers and cameras around the Rohingya refugee camps. The movement of Rohingya refugees to and from the crowded Cox’s Bazar camps is already severely restricted, with families unable to earn a livelihood and children unable to receive a higher education. These new measures are likely to lead to further restrictions.

The move comes amid growing security concerns and pressure from the Government for repatriation.

WFP operations have not been affected by these new measures.