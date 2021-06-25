WFP Bangladesh Country Brief, May 2021

In Numbers

1,697 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 10.36 million cash-based transfers made

US$ 80.98 million six months (June - November 2021) net funding requirements, of which US$ 75.19 million is for the Cox’s Bazar L2 Emergency Response.

1.02 million people assisted in May 2021

Situation Updates

COVID-19 cases continued to increase in May with 1,316 positive cases in the Rohingya camps – more than twice the number of infections reported in April. An additional 9,325 cases were reported in the host community as of 6 June.

Bangladesh started its COVID-19 vaccination campaign in January. Health workers, law enforcement agencies, military forces, government officials, journalists and public representatives will be vaccinated first. Since early April 2021, the Government has put in place a second nation-wide lockdown to reduce the rise in COVID-19 cases. Public movement has been restricted, while businesses have been allowed to stay open on the condition that they maintain appropriate safety protocols.

Operational Updates

WFP provided General Food Assistance (GFA) to 862,875 refugees, all of whom have been receiving food assistance through e-vouchers in 21 outlets from end-April. In May, the transfer value changed from 11 US$ to 12 US$ per person per month. This increase reflects the inflated food costs in the market and increased vulnerability reported in the Rohingya Emergency Vulnerability Assessment (REVA-4). The value increase will allow beneficiaries to access the same quantity of food as before. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, five camps were locked down from 20 May. WFP general food assistance (GFA), retail and nutrition interventions are continuing however, all other staff have suspended their presence in the locked down camps until restrictions are lifted. Operations in other camps continue, complying with Government restrictions.

Mother and Child Benefit Programme (MCBP): WFP facilitated the self-registration of 10,108 new beneficiaries in May, and the transfer of a monthly allowance of BDT 800 to the 152,240 beneficiaries currently enrolled under MCBP.

Rice Fortification: From May onward, WFP is supporting the Ministry of Food to distribute fortified rice in 19 Upazilas in Chittagong Hill Tracts under the Vulnerable Group Development programme reaching more than 158,000 beneficiaries.

WFP participated in the first preparatory national dialogue for the UN Food Systems Summit 2021, which is to be held later this year. WFP is the global lead for Action Track 5, “Build resilience to vulnerabilities, shocks and stress”.