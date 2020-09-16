WFP Bangladesh Country Brief, May 2020

In Numbers

4,386 MT of food assistance distributed

US$ 8.1 million cash-based transfers made

US$ 38.9 million six months (June - November 2020) net funding requirements, of which US$ 23.25 million is for the Cox’s Bazar L2 Emergency Response

1.1 million people assisted in May 2020

Situational Updates

• The nationwide lockdown will end on 30 May. From 31 May, all government and private offices will reopen on a limited scale.

• On 3 May, the Government quarantined over 300 refugees on Bhasan Char Island. The refugees were rescued by the Bangladesh Navy after being stranded at sea in the Bay of Bengal for weeks. In response to the UN Secretary General appeal to move the refugees to the camps, the Minister of Foreign Affairs stated that the refugees will most likely live on Bhasan Char Island until they return to Myanmar.

• Across the country, the Government is working on a proposal to implement the zone-based lockdown system to effectively manage the COVID-19 pandemic. From 6 June to 20 June, the Cox’s Bazar Municipality has been declared a Red Zone to effectively contain the COVID-19 pandemic, with gathering and transport banned.

Operational Updates

• In May, WFP provided food assistance to 863,849 refugees: 684,565 through e-vouchers, and 179,284 through in-kind food distributions. As a result of COVID-19 cases in the camps, WFP is looking at alternative options to provide in-kind food for refugees who are unable to visit e-voucher outlets. Across six districts, WFP extended its support to 4,500 individuals at the isolation centres and 70,000 households.

• WFP assisted the Directorate General of Health Services in identifying critical items required for the next three months for the COVID-19 response in a National Action Plan, including items required to support the refugees. Of the total amount required, critical items are estimated to cost over US$ 217 million.

• Cyclone Amphan made landfall on May 20 and caused damages of about US$ 1.2 billion in 19 districts in Bangladesh. In preparation for Cyclone Amphan, WFP prepositioned a contingency stock of 490 mt of highenergy biscuits to provide food assistance to 90,500 families during three days as needed.