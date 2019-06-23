WFP Bangladesh Country Brief, May 2019

In Numbers

10,314.171 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 4.41 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 70.23 m six months (June to November 2019) net funding requirements, of which US$ 62.05 m is for the Cox’s Bazar L2 Emergency Response

1.23 million people assisted in May 2019

WFP Rohingya Refugee Response in Cox’s Bazar

General Food Assistance (GFA)

In May, WFP assisted 880,000 refugees with GFA through a combination of e-voucher (400,000) and in-kind (480,000) modalities. By using e-vouchers, WFP provides an array of food options to the refugees at a time and location convenient for them. By end of the year, WFP plans to scale up e-vouchers to include 80 percent of the entire refugee population. This will be facilitated by 17 e-voucher outlets, of which seven are under construction.

Nutrition Programmes

Over 200,000 refugees and 12,000 members of the host population received assistance under the malnutrition prevention and treatment activities in the camps and host areas respectively. By the end of 2019, WFP plans to include 300,000 refugees across 52 nutrition sites in the refugee camps.

Livelihoods Programme for Women in the Host Community

WFP engaged 20,000 women from the host community through 816 self-help groups, encouraging them to save money through group bank accounts. The participants also undergo a range of skills training, including tailoring and handicrafts, delivered in collaboration with local government agencies.

Situation Update

The Rohingya Emergency Vulnerability Assessment II is at the final stages of publication. Conducted jointly by WFP and the Food Security Sector, this will be critical to understanding the evolving, differentiated needs of both refugees and locals.

Development Programme Highlights

School Feeding

WFP reached over 182,000 children in nine sub districts with micronutrient fortified biscuits and distributed 300 mt of Saudi dates to 115,000 primary school children in Cox’s Bazar, Bamna and Islampur. WFP runs a home-grown school meal programme in three sub-districts, reaching approximately 32,000 students. The Government has decided to take up a nutritious school meals programme based on this project, with technical assistance from WFP. This expansion will reach over 410,000 children in 2,100 schools.