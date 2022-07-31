WFP Bangladesh Country Brief, June 2022

In Numbers

1,301 mt of food distributed

US$12.8 million cash-based transfers made

US$45.2 million six months (July 2022 – December 2022) net funding requirements

1.35 million people assisted in June 2022

Operational Updates

• Heavy early monsoon rains, especially runoff from India, caused the worst floods in northeastern Bangladesh since 1998. In response, WFP provided 34,000 flood-affected households with 85 mt of fortified biscuits and is appealing for US$22 million to support emergency assistance to 50,000 households for over six months. The flooding has impacted 7.2 million people and damaged 254,000 hectares of cropland, causing an extensive loss of income and livelihoods.

• Due to the threat of flash flooding in Teknaf, 3,313 households in the Cox’s Bazar host community received US$44 (BDT 4,100) each as part of the WFP forecast-based financing programme with some US$146,000 disbursed.

• In June, NGOs provided food distributions on Bhasan Char island; WFP intends to resume in-kind food assistance when funding is available. WFP continued to support pregnant and lactating women and children under 5 on Bhasan Char with specialized nutritious food commodities through its malnutrition prevention and treatment programme. This reached 7,645 individuals on the island.

• In Cox’s Bazar, WFP provided general food assistance to 889,000 Rohingya using e-vouchers. Through 21 e-voucher outlets established by WFP, refugee households can select from a variety of cereals, fresh food items and spices.

• To address malnutrition and micronutrient deficiencies, WFP continued to provide preventive and curative services at 45 integrated nutrition sites in the refugee camps, along with curative services at 130 host community clinics, including a new site in Pekua sub-district in Cox’s Bazar. In June, 218,500 pregnant and nursing women, and children aged 6-59 months were reached within the Rohingya and local communities.

• Through the school feeding programme in Cox’s Bazar, WFP provided 125,000 host community and 256,700 refugee children with fortified biscuits at local schools and camp learning centres, respectively.

• Under WFP’s disaster risk reduction programme, 9,240 refugee participants engaged in drainage clearance, canal excavation and reforestation, as well as construction of pedestrian pathways, access roads and brick guide walls. This is to mitigate the effects of monsoons and improve passage access in the camp. WFP supported participants with monthly mobile money transfers while they participated in the programme.

• As part of the WFP livelihoods programme in Cox’s Bazar, 24,650 vulnerable host community women are receiving training and start-up capital to set up their own businesses. A further 19,620 programme graduates continued to receive technical support for market and value chain development, including smallholder farmers linked to local markets via WFP and FAO aggregation centres.

• To enhance food security and nutrition among the most vulnerable refugees, 16,900 people were engaged in self- reliance activities, including aquaculture and vertical gardening, handicraft production and food packet recycling.

• Under the urban food assistance project, WFP supports 3,050 Dhaka households with cash transfers to purchase food, and with social and behaviour change communication activities to incentivize healthy and diversified food purchases. A 12th (twelfth) round of monthly cash distributions was made to 3,048 households (13,000 people) in the Bhashantek and Duaripara slums of Dhaka.

• As part of the seasonal livelihoods programme in Kurigram, northern Bangladesh, WFP provided 250 new households with one-time investment grants for income-generation. These entailed climate-adaptive activities, such as vermicomposting and hydroponic fodder cultivation. Together with Oxfam and the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, WFP began piloting climate risk insurance for vulnerable groups.