WFP Bangladesh Country Brief, June 2021

In Numbers

1,558 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 11.25 million cash-based transfers made

US$ 5.01 million six months (July - December 2021) net funding requirements, of which US$ 0.60 million is for the Cox’s Bazar L2 Emergency Response.

1.13 million people assisted in June 2021

Situation Updates

COVID-19 cases increased rapidly in June with 1,842 positive cases in the Rohingya camps and 10,507 cases in the host community, as of 5 July.

Bangladesh started its COVID-19 vaccination campaign in January. Health workers, law enforcement agencies, military forces, government officials, journalists and public representatives are being vaccinated first. Since early April 2021, the Government has put in place a second nationwide lockdown to reduce the rise in COVID-19 cases. Public movement has been restricted, while businesses have been allowed to stay open on the condition that they maintain appropriate safety protocols.

Operational Updates

WFP provided General Food Assistance (GFA) to 882,152 refugees, all of whom have been receiving food assistance through e-vouchers from end-April. In May, the transfer value changed from 11 US$ to 12 US$ per person per month and allows beneficiaries to access the same quantity of food as before amidst inflation in food prices. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, five camps have been locked down since 20 May. WFP lifesaving assistance is continuing in line with Government restrictions. One new e-voucher site opened in June, bringing the total number of outlets to 22.

Mother and Child Benefit Programme (MCBP): WFP facilitated new 12,964 beneficiary’s self-registration in June and transfer of monthly allowance of BDT 800 to 165,204 beneficiaries enrolled under MCBP, following Government to Person (G2P) payment system.

Rice Fortification: WFP is continuing supporting the Ministry of Food to distribute fortified rice in 19 Upazilas in Chittagong Hill Tracts under the Vulnerable Group Development programme reaching more than 158,000 beneficiaries.

Self-reliance in the Rohingya refugee camps: Thirty-one women and men were engaged in self-reliance activities in June, including three people with disabilities. They cleaned and collected 16,000 packets and bottles products which will be recycled into handicraft products. Over half a million WFP food packets have been recycled since September 2020.