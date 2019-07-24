WFP Bangladesh Country Brief, June 2019

In Numbers

10,415.245 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 4.78 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 36.80 m six months (July to December 2019) net funding requirements, of which US$ 28.78 m is for the Cox’s Bazar L2 Emergency Response

1.16 million people assisted in June 2019

WFP Rohingya Refugee Response in Cox’s Bazar

General Food Assistance (GFA)

WFP continues to assist over 880,000 refugees through a combination of in-kind and e-voucher modalities. To better facilitate in-kind distributions, WFP piloted the use of a biometric Assistance Card with 2,600 households in Camp 13 (Shamlapur). WFP also plans to expand the reach of the e-voucher programme by operationalizing additional e-voucher outlets. From early August, 11 outlets will target almost 50 percent of the refugee population.

Self-reliance for refugees

In June, training on homestead vegetable gardening was conducted for 3,500 refugees; another 1,620 continued to receive skills training on tailoring, embroidery, mobile phone servicing, aquaculture, block printing and sanitary napkin production. WFP also provided 1,000 aquaculture and gardening graduates with the equipment needed to apply their new skills. In total, WFP engages 6,600 refugees through its ongoing livelihood interventions.

Situation Update

Heavy monsoon rains descended into Cox’s Bazar, causing landslides across the camps and reportedly affecting shelters of 273 refugees. WFP assisted over 11,000 refugees with high-energy biscuits and one-off in-kind food rations under its rapid response mechanism, which was consistently deployed within 12 hours of the start of heavy rains. This includes over 3,100 refugees provided with cooked meals.

Some WFP assets, distribution points and access routes have been damaged. WFP Engineers assessed the damages and implemented plans to fix them, prioritizing the most critical repairs across general food distribution, nutrition, school feeding and selfreliance activities.

Development Programme Highlights

School Feeding

A total of 214,180 pre-primary and primary school children were assisted under the School Feeding Programme in June. 180,548 children received micronutrient-fortified biscuits in 104 subdistricts and 33,632 children were provided nutritious hot meals at schools in 3 sub-districts. The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education plans to expand the School Meals Programme, based on a WFP pilot and with WFP technical assistance, to provide over 400,000 pre-primary and primary school children across 2,166 schools with hot meals.