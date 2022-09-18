WFP Bangladesh Country Brief, July-August 2022

In Numbers

4,020 mt of food distributed

US$ 25.7 million cash-based transfers made

US$ 102 million net funding requirements (September 2022 – February 2023)

1.2 million people assisted

Operational Updates

• WFP is preparing to distribute food and cash assistance to 18,000 disaster-affected families in response to severe floods in north-eastern Bangladesh. This follows WFP’s immediate lifesaving response in June, which reached 34,000 flood-affected households with 85 mt of fortified biscuits. WFP has appealed for US$ 22 million to support up to 50,000 households over six months.

• In August, WFP resumed food distributions through commodity vouchers on Bhasan Char Island, reaching 21,600 Rohingya refugees. WFP also supported pregnant and nursing women and children under 5 with specialized nutritious food commodities through its malnutrition prevention and treatment programmes.

• In Cox’s Bazar, WFP provided general food assistance to up to 895,000 Rohingya using e-vouchers. Through 21 outlets established by WFP, refugee households can select from various cereals, fresh food items and spices.

• To address malnutrition and micronutrient deficiencies in Cox’s Bazar, WFP provides preventive and curative services to pregnant and nursing women and children under 5.

Almost 209,000 refugees were reached at 45 integrated nutrition sites in the camps and 9,300 Bangladeshis at 130 local community clinics.

• Through the school feeding programme in Cox’s Bazar, WFP provided up to 116,000 Bangladeshi and 273,000 refugee children with fortified biscuits at local schools and camp learning centres, respectively. WFP further provided fortified biscuits to more than 41,000 school children in the Bandarban District. Due to budget constraints, WFP plans to withdraw its school feeding programme in Bandarban starting mid-September. The Government and WFP are preparing a study to determine the best modality for the next National School Feeding Programme, expected to start in early 2023.

• Under WFP’s disaster risk reduction programme, up to 1,770 Bangladeshis participated in improving community infrastructure including canal, road and drainage in Cox’s Bazar. 8,400 men and women constructed pedestrian pathways, roads, guide walls and stairs to improve access and mitigate monsoon impacts on the refugee camps.

• WFP’s Cox’s Bazar livelihoods programme assisted 24,600 vulnerable Bangladeshi women by providing training and start-up capital to set up businesses via mobile money transfers. A further 19,600 programme graduates received technical support on market and value chain development, including smallholder farmers linked to local markets via aggregation centres managed by WFP and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

• To enhance food security and nutrition among the most vulnerable refugees, 34,200 people participated in self-reliance activities, including aquaculture and vertical gardening, handicraft production and food packet recycling.

• Under the urban food assistance programme, WFP continued to support 13,000 people in Dhaka slums with monthly cash assistance and behaviour change messaging.

• WFP is working with the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs to transform the vulnerable group development programme into a vulnerable woman benefit programme, which aims to sustain graduation from poverty and vulnerability. The Department of Women’s Affairs and WFP jointly facilitated programme orientation sessions in July on the expansion of the mother and child benefit programme (MCBP) for district-level stakeholders.

• WFP, in partnership with Oxfam, is conducting a study to assess the existing government policies to explore opportunities to support climate risk insurance mechanisms.