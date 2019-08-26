WFP Bangladesh Country Brief, July 2019

In Numbers

7,074.579 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 4.02 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 44.29 m six months (August 2019 to January 2020) net funding requirements, of which US$ 38.4 m is for the Cox’s Bazar L2 Emergency Response

1.17 million people assisted in July 2019

Operational Updates

WFP Rohingya Refugee Response in Cox’s Bazar

General Food Assistance

In the month of July, WFP served over 838,000 refugees with integrated food assistance. 430,700 refugees received in-kind food distributions while a further 407,671 refugees received evouchers which they could exchange for a diverse range of 20 food items available across 11 e-voucher outlets in the camps.

Since early July, WFP’s rapid response to monsoon flooding has assisted 12,300 refugees with High Energy Biscuits (HEBs) and/or an in-kind food ration. This includes 3,800 individuals who have received cooked meals. WFP has prepositioned another 42.9mt of HEBs in strategic locations to ensure timely and effective food supply.

School feeding

In July, WFP provided fortified biscuits to 139,057 children (Boys: 65,906, Girls: 73,151) in 486 schools daily in Ukhiya,

Teknaf, Pekua, Kutubdia and Moheshkhali sub-districts of Cox’s Bazar. To improve literacy and nutrition awareness, WFP organised healthy meal preparation events in 25 schools, where a total of 7,530 children participated. In addition, school level quiz competitions were organized in 6 schools with 570 participants.