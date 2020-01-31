WFP Bangladesh Country Brief, January 2020

In Numbers

7,928 mt of food distributed

US$ 6.09 million cash based transfers made

US$ 71.05 million six months (February 2020 - July 2020) net funding requirements, of which US$ 64.27 million is for the Cox’s Bazar L2 Emergency Response

1.4 million people assisted in January 2020

Situational Updates

United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, Yanghee Lee, undertook her final official mission, which lasted till 23 January. Lee visited Thailand and Bangladesh to speak to interlocutors and receive information about the situation in Myanmar from both sides of the border. Read her end of mission statement here.

In response to a recent measles outbreak in 15 refugee camps, the Government of Bangladesh initiated a Measles and Rubella immunization, targeting 315,000 Rohingya children aged 6 months to 10 years.

FAO, UNICEF, WFP, and WHO jointly published the latest Regional Overview of Food Security and Nutrition for Asia and the Pacific (2019). This focuses on social protection and the need for more research into the impact of social protection programmes on the health and nutrition of the poor, especially women and children, people with disabilities, and indigenous people.