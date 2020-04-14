WFP Bangladesh Country Brief, February 2020

In Numbers

7,572 mt of food distributed

US$ 5.15 million cash-based transfers made

US$ 71.5 million six months (March 2020 - August 2020) net funding requirements, of which US$ 64.8 million is for the Cox’s Bazar L2 Emergency Response

1.69 million people assisted in February 2020

Situational Updates

The Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina held a bilateral meeting on 5 February with her Italian counterpart Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in which Conte pledged to provide an additional €1 million (approximately US$ 1.1 million) for the Rohingya refugee response in Bangladesh.

According to the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) 2019, conducted by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) and UNICEF, there has been a sharp decline of chronic malnutrition for children under the age of 5 in Bangladesh as measured by stunting levels, which fell from 42 percent in 2012-13 to 28 percent in 2019. The prevalence of moderate and severe underweight in this age group also dropped from 31.9 percent in 2012-13 to 22.6 percent in 2019.

Operational Updates

In February, WFP assisted 894,950 refugees with general food assistance: 395,087 refugees received in-kind food and 499,863 received e-vouchers. With e-vouchers families can buy their staples and fresh produce using a WFP Assistance Card (holding US$10 per person per month) for up to 20 food items at 33 shops in 15 evoucher outlets inside the refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar. WFP plans to transition all beneficiaries to the e-vouchers modality by mid-June 2020.

The 2020 Joint Response Plan: Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis (January-December 2020) – Bangladesh was published with a total budget of US$ 877 million of which the food security sector requires US$254.6 million.

WFP and the Government of Bangladesh signed an agreement on 25 February for a US$ 35 million World Bank funded project for public works and community services for refugees. The contract was signed by the Secretary of the Minister for Disaster Management and Relief and WFP Country Director with the World Bank present.

WFP alongside FAO, IOM and the Government of Bangladesh renewed the Safe Access to Fuel and Energy Plus (SAFE Plus) project at a signing ceremony held at the Planning Commission in Dhaka, 16 February. The SAFE Plus project aims to mitigate deforestation and improve livelihood opportunities in Cox’s Bazar.