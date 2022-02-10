WFP Bangladesh Country Brief, December 2021

In Numbers

1322.5 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 11 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 67.35 m six months (January 2022 – June 2022) net funding requirements

1.0 m people assisted In December 2021

Operational Updates

• In Cox’s Bazar general food assistance was provided to 887,600 Rohingya via e-vouchers which enhance refugees’ dignity and choice. Adjacent to WFP’s 19 evoucher outlets for unregistered refugees, Fresh Food Corners (FFCs) offer fresh produce, and live chicken and fish, to enhance refugees’ nutritional status.

• To prevent and address malnutrition and micronutrient deficiencies, WFP continued to provide preventive and curative services at 45 integrated nutrition sites in the refugee camps, along with curative services at 129 host community clinics. In December, 212,000 pregnant and nursing women, and children 6-59 months of age were reached from the refugee and host communities.

• Under the school feeding programme in Cox’s Bazar, 123,000 refugee children received fortified biscuits for attending lessons at camp learning centres. In the host community, a further 135,900 children were reached — more than double than in the previous month — due to growing attendance rates.

• To mitigate the effects of the upcoming monsoon and improve access in the camps, 32,900 refugees engaged in drainage clearance, land stabilization, road repairs and reforestation. Refugees participating in the disaster risk reduction programme benefit from Food Assistance for Assets through mobile money transfer.

• As part of WFP’s entrepreneurship and life-skills programme, 24,900 vulnerable women in the host community received a monthly subsistence allowance via mobile money transfer. A further 19,000 livelihoods programme graduates continued to receive technical support for market and value chain development, including smallholder farmers linked to local markets and FFCs via WFP and FAO aggregation centres.

• To enhance food security and nutrition among the most vulnerable refugees, 14,800 people were engaged in self-reliance activities, from aquaculture and agriculture, to food packet recycling and pickle, mask and sanitary pad making.

• WFP continues to support 3,145 households in urban slums in Dhaka with cash transfers and Social and Behaviour Change Communication. To sustain a steady supply of fresh food to beneficiaries, WFP and FAO have established linkages with 500 smallholder farmers and 30 producers. WFP has received an additional USD 2.3 million that will allow the programme to run until 2023.