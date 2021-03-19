WFP Bangladesh Country Brief, December 2020

In Numbers

4,770.938 mt of food assistance distributed

US$11.2 million cash-based transfers made

US$56.8 million six months (January - June 2021) net funding requirements, of which US$46.2 million is for the Cox’s Bazar L2 Emergency Response.

1.2 million people assisted in December 2020

Situational Updates

The Government of Bangladesh started the relocation of Rohingya refugees to Bhasan Char island and 3,750 refugees had been moved to the island by the end of 2020.

Operational Updates

Through the cash-back urban support programme in Dhaka city, WFP provided support to 73,412 individuals with cash-based transfers and food assistance in December. This included the provision of cash and food support to 31,500 individuals and food basket distribution to 41,912 individuals in quarantine and isolation.

Social Safety Nets: The urban food security programme, operational in two slums in Dhaka, builds in a cash-back element to incentivise nutrition and dietary diversity among beneficiaries, and is designed to support government safety nets become more nutrition sensitive. The project works through 30 designated shops where beneficiaries can use their monthly stipend to buy nutritious food items and avail cash back top-up of up to 25 percent from the designated shops.

School feeding: In December, WFP supported the distribution of nutritious snacks for 2.7 million preprimary and primary school children. Of this number, WFP reached 25,912 students in Cox’s Bazar host community with 82 mt of high energy biscuits, and 186,028 households in refugee camps with 233 mt of high energy biscuits. WFP distributed 38 mt of high-energy biscuits as take-home rations to 10,204 children in government primary and NGO schools in Bandarban district.

The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education (MoPME) approved a 6-month no-cost extension to the school feeding programme from January to June 2021 and the new development project is now being reviewed by the Planning Commission.

Rice Fortification: WFP continues to advocate for and provide technical assistance to the Government to scale up distribution of fortified rice through its social safety net programmes. The Government plans to expand to 40 new sub-districts under the Food Friendly Programme and 60 new sub-districts under the Vulnerable Group Development programme, reaching now d8 million vulnerable poor in 2021.