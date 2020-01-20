WFP Bangladesh Country Brief, December 2019

In Numbers

8,000 mt of food assistance distributed

US$4.45 million cash based transfers made

US$31.35 million six months (January 2020-June 2020) net funding requirements, of which US$ 24.83 million is for the Cox’s Bazar L2 Emergency Response

1.12 million people assisted in December 2019

Situational Updates

Sir Fazle Hasan Abed, founder and Chair Emeritus of BRAC, a major partner of WFP globally, passed away on 20 December 2019. WFP joined the larger humanitarian community in mourning his loss and celebrating his achievements in Bangladesh and globally.

With the monsoon season over and seas relatively calm, Bangladeshi authorities stated an increasing number of Rohingya refugees are once again risking their lives in an attempt to reach Malaysia or Indonesia. The authorities said they are stopping one or two boats a week leaving the country's shores.

Based on media reports, it is predicted that the planned relocation of Rohingya refugees to Bhashan Char will not start before the end of January 2020.

Operational Updates

In December, WFP assisted 844,505 refugees with General Food Assistance. Of these, WFP provided 390,290 refugees with in-kind food distributions, and 454,215 refugees with e-vouchers. Families can buy their staples, fresh produce and proteins using a WFP Assistance Card (prepaid to US$9 per person per month) for up to 20 food items at 13 e-voucher outlets and 27 shops in the refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar.

WFP shared initial recommendations from the Fill the Nutrient Gap analysis during an advocacy event with key stakeholders held on 4 December. This event will help develop a common understanding of the factors driving affordability of a nutritious diet in Bangladesh and include an agreement on the way forward.

WFP will host a Country Strategic Plan (CSP) inception mission in January 2020. The purpose of the mission is to conduct a mid-term review of WFP Bangladesh’s CSP 2017-2020. It is expected the mission will share preliminary findings at the end of January 2020. The full report is expected to be completed by March 2020.

The Joint Response Plan 2020 is expected to be finalized at the end of January 2020, targeting 840,000 refugees and 444,000 people from the host communities. Currently, WFP is providing comments to the final draft version to the Inter-Sector Coordination Group.

WFP launched a “Farmers’ Market” pilot in December 2019 which allows small-scale farmers in the host communities, aggregators, and retailers, to sell fresh vegetables and fruits to Rohingya refugees. The primary objective is to improve dietary diversity by facilitating direct access to fresh food items, particularly protein (chicken and fish).

With the support of two retailers, WFP has established a “Fresh Fish” corner in two outlets (Mainnerghona and Burmara). Considering the high demand of fish in the camps, preliminary monitoring shows fish sales are relatively higher than fresh vegetables during the first month of operations in November 2019.

WFP launched the “Take Care Children” pilot project in Cox’s Bazar refugee Camp 20 in December 2019 for female workers to facilitate and improve women’s participation in the site maintenance and engineering project activities by ensuring safe care and feeding of their young children.

In December 2019, WFP piloted bio-degradable paper bags in the e-voucher outlets with the aim of enhancing environmental sustainability in WFP’s Cox’s Bazar operations.

WFP and UNHCR have published their Joint Assessment Mission (JAM) Report 2019: Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. The report provides an in-depth situational analysis of the different sectors and provides recommendations.