18 Jan 2019

WFP Bangladesh Country Brief, December 2018

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Dec 2018
preview
Download PDF (454.01 KB)

WFP Emergency response in Cox’s Bazar

  • WFP signs an agreement with the Government of Japan: To receive USD 5 million for the emergency operation, supporting the transition from in-kind food assistance to e-voucher modality, as well as for the Bangladeshi smallholder farmers.

  • Life-saving Food Assistance: The 29th round of General Food Assistance (GFA) was completed, reaching 143,600 households with in-kind food; e- voucher assistance reached 48,600 households.

  • Nutrition Programmes in the camps and host community: 196,000 children under five years of age and 40,241 pregnant and breastfeeding women from both the refugee camps and host communities received nutrition assistance.

  • Joint Response Plan (JRP) finalized by the Food Security Sector (FSS): With a budget of USD 255 million, the JRP was finalized with 22 partners.

  • Exhibition of artwork by Rohingya refugees: An exhibition of hand-made products by the refugees was organized by FSS for the festive season. This received wider public attention and a potential market for these artworks emerged in Cox’s Bazar.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.