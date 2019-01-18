WFP Bangladesh Country Brief, December 2018

WFP Emergency response in Cox’s Bazar

WFP signs an agreement with the Government of Japan: To receive USD 5 million for the emergency operation, supporting the transition from in-kind food assistance to e-voucher modality, as well as for the Bangladeshi smallholder farmers.

Life-saving Food Assistance: The 29th round of General Food Assistance (GFA) was completed, reaching 143,600 households with in-kind food; e- voucher assistance reached 48,600 households.

Nutrition Programmes in the camps and host community: 196,000 children under five years of age and 40,241 pregnant and breastfeeding women from both the refugee camps and host communities received nutrition assistance.

Joint Response Plan (JRP) finalized by the Food Security Sector (FSS): With a budget of USD 255 million, the JRP was finalized with 22 partners.