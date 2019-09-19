WFP Bangladesh Country Brief, August 2019

In Numbers

8,921.83 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 4.54 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 74.89 m six months (September 2019 to February 2020) net funding requirements, of which US$ 72.74 m is for the Cox’s Bazar L2 Emergency Response

1.26 million people assisted in August 2019

Operational Updates

• In August, WFP assisted over 842,294 refugees with integrated food assistance. 422,824 refugees received in-kind food distributions, while 419,469 refugees received e-vouchers to exchange for up to 20 food items at e-voucher outlets in the camps. WFP continues to assist flood-affected households with one-off in-kind distributions, packets of high energy biscuits (HEBs) and/or cooked meals for new arrivals and relocated families.

• According to media reports over 200,000 refugees gathered on 25 August to mark two years since the mass exodus of 745,000 refugees from Myanmar.

• The Ministry of Women and Children Affairs (MoWCA) distributed fortified rice to 1,135,095 beneficiaries in 81 sub-districts during August 2019 through WFP’s Vulnerable Group Development programme. Fortified rice will be distributed in 21 sub-districts under the Food Friendly Programme from September to November. WFP will support distributions in 11 sub-districts.

• In support of the Government, WFP and Nutrition International organized five divisional workshops to improve the quality of inspection and monitoring of fortified rice.

• WFP assisted 214,404 pre-primary and primary school children under its School Feeding programme in August, of which 180,772 children received micronutrient fortified biscuits and 33,632 received nutritious hot meals.

• The Prime Minister of Bangladesh approved the National School Meal Policy 2019 at a cabinet meeting on 19 August 2019. WFP will support the Directorate of Primary Education with planning and designing the School Meals programme. This programme aims to cover 415,000 children at 2,126 Government pre-primary and primary schools in 16 sub-districts starting October 2019.